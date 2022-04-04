Crowny Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $165,785.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

