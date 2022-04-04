CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,554.00

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $182,532.50 and approximately $42,554.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,714 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.