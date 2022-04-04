CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.09 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.62 million and $8.09 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 762,938,700 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

