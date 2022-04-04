Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 10.4% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 5,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.