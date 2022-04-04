Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) COO Sells $87,532.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMI stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.22. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.