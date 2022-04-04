Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $306,362.70 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.78. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

