Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 526,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 720,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

CURLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

