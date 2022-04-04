Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,049. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 2,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,927,376 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

