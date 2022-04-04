Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CWK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,421,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,507,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 950,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $18,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

