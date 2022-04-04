CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $37.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00204020 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00408028 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,031,538 coins and its circulating supply is 158,031,538 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

