Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.12

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 4704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
