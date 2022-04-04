Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.12

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 4704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.