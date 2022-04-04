CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 4.2%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.50 and last traded at $135.42. 1,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAN. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

