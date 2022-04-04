Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) Insider Steve Bassi Sells 35,840,516 Shares

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) insider Steve Bassi sold 35,840,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £716,810.32 ($938,970.81).

LON CYBA traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.05 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,506. Cyba Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £33.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.87.

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

