CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 292,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

