CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,315.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $133,315.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.48 or 0.99935779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00270655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00024881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001453 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

