CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

