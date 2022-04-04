Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2,898 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 145.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
