Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $232.50

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DALGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £518.16 million and a PE ratio of -130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

