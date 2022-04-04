Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $232.50

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £518.16 million and a PE ratio of -130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.