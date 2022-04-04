Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. Danaher has a 52 week low of $224.77 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.