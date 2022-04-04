Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.55 and last traded at $99.55. 7,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 508,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaos by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

