Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 9.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 23,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,104,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $654.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

