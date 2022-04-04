Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 4.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,489,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

