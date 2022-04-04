Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $133.07 or 0.00285517 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $329.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00677891 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,660,812 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

