Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $243,076.48 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Datamine has a total market cap of $243,076.48 and $2,227.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00295382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004545 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $720.92 or 0.01577327 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,151,336 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.