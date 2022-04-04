Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 600 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $145,611.05.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 831,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,505. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

