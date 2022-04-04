DATx (DATX) Hits Market Cap of $50,663.25

DATx (DATX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $50,663.25 and $9,780.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00108873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

