DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DAV Coin alerts:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

