Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48. 2,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,251,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $581,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $6,586,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.