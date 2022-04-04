Dave Justice Sells 1,737 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

NYSE PD traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 908,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,506. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 17.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

