David A. Rodriguez Purchases 1,005 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMWD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.