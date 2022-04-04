David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $22.75. 1,722,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

