Davinci Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,541.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $8,541.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007417 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191925 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00296609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.