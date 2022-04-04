DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.17.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

