Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $145.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 479,687,615 coins and its circulating supply is 475,956,543 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

