DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $649.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009594 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,663,046 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

