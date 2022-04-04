Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $408.99 and last traded at $408.99. Approximately 2,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,248,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.80.
A number of research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.
The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.14 and a 200 day moving average of $364.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.
In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.