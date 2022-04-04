DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $4.62 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00009941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $14.86 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

