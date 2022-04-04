Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DH opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

