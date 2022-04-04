Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €53.20 ($58.46) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €1.95 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €41.81 ($45.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.22. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

