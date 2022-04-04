Depth Token Market Cap Tops $84,971.20 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $84,971.20 and approximately $60,363.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00107505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

