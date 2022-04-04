DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.36 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and $1.51 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.93 or 0.07552066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,663.70 or 0.99757712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047118 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

