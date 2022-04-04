Dero (DERO) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $11.41 or 0.00024484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $141.40 million and approximately $698,045.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.49 or 0.07538541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00267330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00803115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00100121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00375904 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,649 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

