Derwent London’s (DLN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,194 ($41.84) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,352.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

