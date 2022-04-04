Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3,111.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 148.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $255.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.