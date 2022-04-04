Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

J stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

