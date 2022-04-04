Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,726 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $24,601,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC opened at $157.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

