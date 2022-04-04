Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,132 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $113.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

