Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,636 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

