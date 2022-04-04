Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,151 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $143.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.