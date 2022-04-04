Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

